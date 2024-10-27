IDF Spox. in Arabic: Residents of Dahiyeh, Beirut called to evacuate before Israeli strike

Residents of the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut were called to evacuate their homes early on Sunday morning before an expected Israeli strike, IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter.

In the post, Adraee asked residents of Burj Al-Barajneh and Hadath to leave their homes, and stay at a distance of 500 meters.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: برج البراجنة حدث⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب… pic.twitter.com/rMTLeU7Kd2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 26, 2024

He added that the residents of these areas are located near Hezbollah targets, which the IDF will operate against in the near future.