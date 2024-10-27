Jerusalem Post
IDF Spox. in Arabic: Residents of Dahiyeh, Beirut called to evacuate before Israeli strike

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut were called to evacuate their homes early on Sunday morning before an expected Israeli strike, IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter.  

In the post, Adraee asked residents of Burj Al-Barajneh and Hadath to leave their homes, and stay at a distance of 500 meters.

He added that the residents of these areas are located near Hezbollah targets, which the IDF will operate against in the near future.

