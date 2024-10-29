IDF: Military goals in Lebanon have been achieved, gov't can promote diplomatic resolution

The IDF said that its military goals in Lebanon have been achieved and that the Israeli government can now promote a diplomatic resolution to end the conflict in the North, Walla reported on Tuesday.

According to the Northern Command, most of the Hezbollah terror infrastructure near the Lebanon-Israel border has been destroyed, and most of the weapons have been transferred to Israel or destroyed in the field.

Despite this, the IDF also said there are Lebanese villages where the work has not been completed, in which operations through Shin Bet and IDF intelligence still need to be completed.

What if a diplomatic resolution is not implemented?

If Israel's political echelon does not achieve a diplomatic resolution regarding southern Lebanon, two possible scenarios could occur:

The continuation of military pressure through ground maneuvers and airstrikes. Continuation of military control of territory occupied by the IDF in all of southern Lebanon - including a scenario in which the Israeli military will be required to expand operational control of the villages.

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, October 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF makes it clear that in any scenario, whether there is or isn't a diplomatic resolution with Lebanon, the IDF will be required to present a model for enforcing calm in southern Lebanon.

The question raised by IDF officers is this: Will such enforcement be carried out from Israeli or Lebanese territory?