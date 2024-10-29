Reservist Yedidya Bloch succumbs to wounds after combat in Lebanon, Regional Council says

Reservist Yedidya Bloch succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday after fighting in southern Lebanon, the Mevo Horon Regional Council announced in a statement.

Bloch was 32 years old and is survived by his wife, Sapir, who is eight months pregnant, along with his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

The head of the Mevo Horon Regional Council, Binyamin Israel Gantz, wrote, "All these days we prayed for our dear friend. He went into battle with self-sacrifice and lived a noble life and fought and died for the people of Israel and for its complete victory."

"We embrace his wife Sapir, as well as his parents and siblings, and ask to strengthen the community of Mevo Horon. Thanks to him, the people of Israel will overcome and win," Gantz wrote in the statement.