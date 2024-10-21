Home Front Command conducts siren tests on Monday morning in various West Bank communities

Home Front Command will conduct siren tests on Monday in various communities across the West Bank, according to the IDF.

The tests will begin in Ofarim at 10 a.m. and Beit Aryeh five minutes later, at 10:05 a.m.

There will be a siren test at Atarot at 11 a.m., then in Mevo Horon at 11:10, Harasha at 11:20, Halamish at 11:30, Nofei Prat at 11:40, and Ma'ale Levona at 11:50.

In the event of an actual emergency, an additional siren will sound.

Alerts will be issued simultaneously through the Home Front Command’s mobile app and other alert systems. For further information, citizens can contact the Home Front Command via their hotline (104), send WhatsApp messages, or visit the national portal (oref.org.il) and social media channels.