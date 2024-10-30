Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir threatens AG on 'The Patriots'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2024 23:54

Following Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's letter expressing the need to freeze the Police Commissioner's decision to dismiss police legal adviser Dep.-Ch. Elazar Kahana, Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he believes she must be fired on Channel 14's The Patriots on Wednesday night.

Ben-Gvir said, "Let's say that the AG will support [the dismissal]. I think the day is coming, the day is coming, I long ago asked the Prime Minister to get rid of her. I think that if she comes and says something like that, as the day approaches, that I will knock on the table and give him an ultimatum, I think it's time to fire her."

