Ben-Gvir threatens AG on 'The Patriots'

Following Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's letter expressing the need to freeze the Police Commissioner's decision to dismiss police legal adviser Dep.-Ch. Elazar Kahana, Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he believes she must be fired on Channel 14's The Patriots on Wednesday night.

Ben-Gvir said, "Let's say that the AG will support [the dismissal]. I think the day is coming, the day is coming, I long ago asked the Prime Minister to get rid of her. I think that if she comes and says something like that, as the day approaches, that I will knock on the table and give him an ultimatum, I think it's time to fire her."