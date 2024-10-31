Five killed, another seriously wounded in Hezbollah strikes on Israeli farm

Five people were killed in an agricultural area in Metulla, in northern Israel, following Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF confirmed earlier on Thursday two rockets were launched from Lebanon and fell in "open areas," which, according to early indications, were agricultural sites near the town.

Israeli media reported that one citizen, a farmer, was killed in the attack, along with four foreign workers.

A sixth person was seriously wounded in the incident, with severe injuries sustained via shrapnel. They were transferred for emergency medical assistance at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

This is a developing story.