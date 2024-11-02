Factory north of Nahariya damaged by Hezbollah rocket, three UAVs towards Eilat intercepted

At least one drone was intercepted and several crashes were detected, with damage being reported at a factory in Achziv north of Nahariya, Army Radio reported.

This was reported as at least three drones were fired by Hezbollah on Saturday morning, with rocket and drone intrusions sirens sounding between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

Later, a rocket fell in an open area between the Arab cities of Shefa-Amr and I'billin in Israel's Northern District.

A little more than two hours later, the IDF announced that three UAVs were launched towards the Eilat area were intercepted over the Red Sea and did not enter Israeli territory.