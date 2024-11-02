Multiple locations struck after rocket, drone sirens blare in North

Projectiles crashed in northern Israel on Saturday afternoon during a barrage that triggered sirens in numerous localities in the coastal region, including the city of Nahariya.

According to Israeli state broadcaster KAN, some 35 projectiles targeted the city.

Following the alerts, Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom, reported that response teams searched several sites where crashes were reported in the Upper Galilee region.

No injuries have thus far been reported, MDA noted.

The IDF later reported that it had identified "a number of suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory." Smoke billows over Nahariya after Israeli anti-air defence systems operate, as they intercept rockets fired from south of Lebanon to Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Nahariya, northern Israel, October 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Continue following Home Front Command Guidelines

The military added that the air force is currently monitoring the targets and that the incident is still unfolding.

The public has been asked to continue following the defensive guidelines published by the Home Front Command.

During the ongoing barrage, drone sirens sounded in Shlomi, a community near the Lebanese border, at 4:16 p.m. before sounding in progressively more southern localities.

The latest sirens sounded at 4:47 p.m. in Binyamina, a community adjacent to Caesarea between Haifa and Netanya.

This is a developing story.