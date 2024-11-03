IDF kills Nukhba terrorist who took part in Oct. 7 massacre

The IDF eliminated in the past week Rafat Ibrahim Mahmud Akadih, a Nukhba terrorist, who took part in the October 7 massacre, the military said on Sunday.

On October 7, Akadih infiltrated into Kibbutz Nir Oz and, throughout the war, served as the aid to the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Akadih was eliminated in an Israel Air Force strike in the Gaza Strip, guided by intelligence information.

The military also noted that ground troops were continuing operations in Gaza, with soldiers of the 162nd Division eliminating dozens of terrorists in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

In central and southern Gaza, troops located weapons and eliminated terror cells. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF operates in Lebanon

In Lebanon, too, the IDF eliminated Yussef Ahmed Nun, a Radwan Force squadron commander in the Khiam area of southern Lebanon.

Nun led the squadron that was responsible for the firing of many projectiles toward northern Israel and troops in the area, the military noted.

Additional Radwan terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes.

The Radwan forces are Hezbollah's elite unit.