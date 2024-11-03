IDF issues evacuation warning for some buildings in Baalbek, Lebanon

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for some buildings in Baalbek, Lebanon, in a Sunday post on X/Twitter.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة دورس وتحديدًا في المبنى المحدد في الخريطة المرفقة والمباني المجاورة له⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلتكم عليكم اخلاء المبنى… pic.twitter.com/x3z2C4QIHm — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 3, 2024

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," the statement read, adding, "For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the building and its surroundings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters within the next four hours."