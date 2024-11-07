Over 300 trucks containing humanitarian aid from UAE to enter Gaza

Over 2,261 pallets of supplies from the UAE on 300 humanitarian aid trucks arrived at the Port of Ashdod in preparation for entry into the Gaza Strip, the IDF and the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Thursday.

The pallets include food, water, medical equipment, shelter, and hygiene supplies, which, after undergoing security checks, will be transferred through the Kerem Shalom and Erez West crossings.

This was part of the transfer of humanitarian aid via the maritime route and the unloading of the "MIRA" ship, which was sent by the UAE.