Prime Minister's officer denies allegations of blackmail materials against IDF commander

The Prime Minister's office has denied allegations suggesting the prime minister holds recordings of an IDF commander as blackmail, as reported by Israeli media on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Lebanon border on November 3, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/ISRAELIPM)

Earlier on Thursday, Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh reported on an alleged unusual request sent to the Chief of Staff's office, stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is supposedly holding sensitive personal documentation concerning an IDF officer. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi praises the bravery of troops fighting in Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The request, which was made several months ago, relates to a commander who worked with the Prime Minister's office.

This is a developing story.