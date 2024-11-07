Prime Minister's officer denies allegations of blackmail materials against IDF commander

The request, which was made several months ago, relates to a commander who worked with the Prime Minister's office.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2024 21:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on October 28, 2024 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Prime Minister's office has denied allegations suggesting the prime minister holds recordings of an IDF commander as blackmail, as reported by Israeli media on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh reported on an alleged unusual request sent to the Chief of Staff's office, stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is supposedly holding sensitive personal documentation concerning an IDF officer.

This is a developing story.



