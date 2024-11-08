Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issues evacuation notices to residents in Beirut suburb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued evacuation notices to all residents in areas marked on an attached map of the southern suburb area of Beirut on X/Twitter Friday night. 

"You are located near facilities and assets belonging to Hezbollah, which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be targeting with force in the near future," he began.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and the adjacent ones immediately, and maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from them," he concluded. 

The IDF has been frequently targeting this area, around Dahiyeh, in the last few months in order to dismantle Hezbollah and its assets.



