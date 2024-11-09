Israel police meet with returning pogrom witnesses, victims

The Israel Police has met with over 170 witnesses and more than 230 victims of Thursday night's pogrom upon their return to Israel, the police announced in a Saturday statement.

In partnership with the Dutch Police, the Israel Police has gathered videos and testimonies from witnesses and victims returning home from Amsterdam. There have been nine flights with Israeli nationals returning home so far.

The police encourage anyone with more information or testimony of the event to inform them, either through an online complaint or at any Israel Police station.