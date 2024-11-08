'Jew hunt': Rioters planned Amsterdam pogrom in Telegram groups in advance - report

Violent attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans following a soccer match in Amsterdam on Thursday evening left several Israelis wounded and were likely to have been a result of a pre-planned attack against Jews organized in a Telegram group, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday.

An alleged "Jew hunt" was announced well in advance in the messaging app Telegram, prompting rioters to travel from far outside Amsterdam to attack Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Jewish people, De Telegraaf reported.

Already on Wednesday nights, Amsterdam's city center had been the site of similar incidents, the Dutch paper noted.

Several taxi drivers were also reported to be involved in the attack on Israelis, as they arrived in central Amsterdam to target groups of Israelis, De Telegraaf stated.

One Israeli ended up in one of Amsterdam's canals, while others hid at the Holland Casino. An investigation by Holland Casino revealed that a hired security guard was active in one of the Telegram groups where information was exchanged between perpetrators, De Telegraaf alleged. Policemen detain a person after youth clashed with Israeli football supporters, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024. (credit: Mizzle Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The Dutch paper reported that, according to the casino, the security guard will no longer be hired back.

Following the attacks on Thursday night, individuals in the Telegram groups spoke of a follow-up attack.

Rioters on scooters conducted hit-and-runs against Israelis

Several rioters used scooters to conduct hit-and-runs against Israelis, and taxi drivers were also involved in the violence and sharing information on Telegram and other messaging apps.

Rioters sought to attack Maccabi Tel Aviv fans before the soccer match, but police were able to prevent the attack.

De Telegraaf noted that over the course of the night, not all 800 police officers that were deployed were present in the city, and reportedly, only 200 officers were deployed.

De Telegraaf reported that taxi company Uber said they are "shocked" by the antisemitic attacks and that the company is ready to assist police in investigating perpetrators.

Along with calls for violence against Jewish people and Israelis in messaging groups, addresses of Jews were allegedly circulated among drivers in WhatsApp groups, De Telegraaf wrote.