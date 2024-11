Dutch politician and leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders said that he was "speechless," on X/Twitter, citing Amsterdam Police saying that no one was arrested during the pogrom against Israeli Jews in the Dutch capital on Thursday night.

"I am speechless. Amsterdam Police just confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night.

"All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom," he continued.