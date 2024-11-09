Of 62 arrested, only ten Amsterdam attackers remain in custody - ANP

Of the 62 people local authorities detained following the attacks on Israeli soccer fans on Thursday night, only ten remain in custody, ANP reported on Saturday citing Chief Prosecutor Rene de Beukelaer.

Beukelaer said the authorities aimed to soon try the ten suspects, believed to have been violent, in a fast-track hearing, adding the people released are suspected of insulting and throwing fireworks.

"The investigation that we started during the night focuses on suspects who can be seen on the film footage," De Beukelaer said. "We are also investigating whether there are connections between these suspects, and how they came to these violent actions. We are also investigating whether it was organized," the chief prosecutor said.