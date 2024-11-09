Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Of 62 arrested, only ten Amsterdam attackers remain in custody - ANP

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Of the 62 people local authorities detained following the attacks on Israeli soccer fans on Thursday night, only ten remain in custody, ANP reported on Saturday citing Chief Prosecutor Rene de Beukelaer. 

Beukelaer said the authorities aimed to soon try the ten suspects, believed to have been violent, in a fast-track hearing, adding the people released are suspected of insulting and throwing fireworks.

"The investigation that we started during the night focuses on suspects who can be seen on the film footage," De Beukelaer said. "We are also investigating whether there are connections between these suspects, and how they came to these violent actions. We are also investigating whether it was organized," the chief prosecutor said.    

  

Israeli drones flying over Beirut, Hezbollah claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 02:09 PM
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyre kill seven - Lebanese health min.
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 01:53 PM
Israeli officials welcome German ban on 'From the river to the sea'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 01:18 PM
COGAT announces 11 aid trucks entered northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 12:19 PM
One killed, one detained in West Bank city of Tubas - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 11:15 AM
Russia sees no grounds for resuming talks with US on strategic stability
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 10:39 AM
WATCH: Israelis, allies sing 'Jerusalem is gold' in Amsterdam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 08:26 AM
At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 07:49 AM
RFK Jr is reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs, sources say
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 04:59 AM
Authorities probing bigoted text messages that spread alarm across US
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 03:28 AM
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Sana state news agency
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 12:46 AM
After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:25 PM
Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:03 PM
Blinken spoke with UAE FM about ending wars in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:55 PM
Trump to Hochstein: 'Make a deal with Lebanon' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:28 PM