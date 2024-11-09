2,000 citizens were flown back to Israel on emergency flights, El Al said

Approximately 2,000 Israeli citizens were evacuated from the Netherlands back to Israel on emergency flights fully financed by El Al over the weekend, the Israeli airline announced on Saturday evening.

Six flights were operated on Friday, and another two were on Saturday - with a total of eight flights evacuating Israeli citizens.

The Israeli airline noted that operating the flights cost millions of shekels, but also noted they will assist the Israeli public "as long as necessary."

Airline launched emergency flights shortly after pogrom against Israelis began

El Al launched the emergency flights to the Netherlands as a result of the pogrom that took place against Israeli Jews on Thursday night following a soccer game between the Israel-based team Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team AFC Ajax.

The airline was also allowed to operate these rescue flights during Shabbat after receiving permission from the Chief Rabbis of Israel. An El Al flight takes off at the Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, August 25, 2024 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf confirmed on Friday that the violent attacks against Israelis were a result of a pre-planned attack against Jews organized in a Telegram group.