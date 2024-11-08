'Violence, knives, Jew-hatred:' Wilders demands action 'NOW' after antisemitic attacks in Amsterdam

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), called for “immediate, strong measures” following violent incidents targeting Jewish individuals in Amsterdam.

“A witness account. Disgusting. Violence, knives, Jew-hatred, no police. I’m done with it,” Wilders posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

Outraged by last night’s vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. I just spoke with @MinPres Schoof.I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts.Antisemitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2024

“Immediate, strong measures NOW. Why isn’t there an extra council of ministers? Where is the sense of urgency?”

Wilders shared the harrowing testimony of an Israeli victim, identified as Maccabi T.A., who described scenes of chaos and fear.

"I finished four months of reserve duty in Gaza, and what I experienced here is no less scary," the victim recounted. "I got run over and [someone] pulled a knife on me. I am lightly injured but not willing to get treatment here, only in Israel."

He added, “There is war out here… no police, complete chaos. Everything was pre-organized.”

The incident has intensified calls for urgent governmental action. Wilders plans to visit Amsterdam to support the victims and is pressing authorities to address the alarming rise in antisemitic violence.