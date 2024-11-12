Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu to Iranian people: The only thing the regime fears more than Israel is the people of Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a message to the Iranian people on Tuesday in which he gave a message of support for them against the Iranian regime.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Trump calls Argentina's Milei 'favorite president' during phone call
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 06:59 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they launch attacks against US naval vessels
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 06:57 PM
President Herzog arrived at the White House for his meeting with Biden
By WALLA!
11/12/2024 06:46 PM
France summons Israeli envoy demanding no repeat of Jerusalem incident
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 05:50 PM
Two killed from missiles from Lebanon despite IAF interceptions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 04:46 PM
Attempted stabbing in West Bank, terrorist neutralized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 04:21 PM
High Court: Emergency gun licenses were improperly distributed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 04:07 PM
Iran's president says Tehran has to deal with Washington
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 03:43 PM
Blinken heads to Europe for Ukraine talks ahead of Trump return
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 03:31 PM
IDF: Lebanon rockets detected in Haifa area, UAV intercepted in the Western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 02:43 PM
Isolationism has never worked for America, EU's Kallas says
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 12:58 PM
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drones coming down in its territory
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 10:54 AM
Two soldiers wounded in Monday ramming on IDF counterterrorism op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 10:53 AM
Iran says it will pursue 'its interest' when asked about possibility of Trump talks
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 10:27 AM
IDF Arabic spokesman calls for evacuation of three Beirut suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2024 10:25 AM