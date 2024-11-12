Netanyahu to Iranian people: The only thing the regime fears more than Israel is the people of Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a message to the Iranian people on Tuesday in which he gave a message of support for them against the Iranian regime.
A special message from me to the Iranian people: there’s one thing Khamenei’s regime fears more than Israel. It’s you — the people of Iran. Don’t lose hope.پیام ویژهای از من برای مردم ایران: یک چیز هست که رژیم خامنهای بیش از اسرائیل از آن میترسد. آن شما هستید — مردم ایران.… pic.twitter.com/iADxSjNXCs— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 12, 2024
This is a developing story.