CIA official arrested in Cambodia for classified doc. leak on Israel retaliation on Iran - report

CIA official Asif W. Rahman was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia on Tuesday and charged with disclosing classified documents allegedly showing Israel's retaliation plans against Iran, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. He was brought to a federal court in Guam to face charges.

Rahman was indicted by a US federal court in Virginia with charges of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, the report said.

According to the New York Times, the documents were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which analyzes US spy satellite information and photos.

CIA official had top-secret security clearance

Rahman worked for the CIA abroad, and according to the New York Times, Rahman held a top-secret security clearance with access to sensitive information, allowing him to handle classified documents and photos.

The documents were previously circulated on the Telegram app, and US officials said they were unsure where the documents were taken from. Missiles of the kind used during Iran's retaliatory strike on the U.S Ayn al-Asad military base in 2020 are seen on display at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran January 7, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Senior American officials previously voiced concerns in October following the leak of two US intelligence documents that outlined Israel's potential strike on Iran.

While both the US Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents, they did not deny their authenticity.

The leak occurred on Friday when the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel claimed it had received documents about Israel’s strike preparations from a source within the US intelligence community. This Telegram channel is known for publishing pro-Iranian propaganda, and its associated Twitter account states that its operators are based in Iran.

Walla contributed to this report.