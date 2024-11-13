IDF announces fallen soldier St.-Sgt. Dror Hen, killed in Lebanon

St.-Sgt. Dror Hen was killed in battle while fighting in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

St.-Sgt. Hen (21), from Gan Haim, served in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

Hen fell in Lebanon.

The Gan Haim municipality announced the death of Hen, saying, "With great sadness and deep sorrow, we received the bitter news of the death of Sgt. Dror Chen, a member of the Moshav, fell in battle in southern Lebanon while performing his duty. He was 20 years old when he fell. Dror, the son of Avital and Israel and brother of Aviv and Raanan, was a platoon sergeant in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade."

"The heart is broken, and the Gan Haim family bows its head, pained, and shares in the heavy mourning of the Hen and Rivak families at this difficult time. The funeral will be held tomorrow at the cemetery in Gan Haim. We invite all the residents of the Moshav and the council to come with flags, stand along the main street in Gan Haim, and accompany the beloved Dror on his last journey. May the memory of Dror be blessed."