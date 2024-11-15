Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Colombia outlaws child marriage after 17 year battle

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Colombian lawmakers approved a bill on Thursday which would outlaw child marriage, according to international media reports. 

The bill passed after 17 years of campaigning from advocacy groups, and having failed at getting house and senate approval eight times, the Guardian reported.

“We do not want to continue seeing the systematic violence and sexual exploitation of children. Colombia is making history because, for the first time, we have managed to ban child marriage after trying eight times,” Jennifer Pedraza, a congresswoman for the Dignity and Commitment Party and co-author of the bill, reportedly said after the vote. “So it is a great message, not only for Colombia in terms of respect for the rights of boys and girls, but also for the world. Colombian childhood is important, we have to protect it and we have to care for it.

Colombia is now one of 12 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to have entirely banned marriage for individuals under the age of 18.

UNOCHA: There is escalation in toll of Israeli strikes across Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 06:05 PM
Israeli man enters West Bank, rescued in Abu Dis after clashes break out
By AMIR BOHBOT
11/15/2024 05:16 PM
Police arrest two Palestinians suspected of distributing terror content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 03:43 PM
Israeli attack targets Damascus suburb, Syrian state news agency says
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 02:50 PM
One wounded from barrage in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 09:39 AM
Trump says Musk's efficiency panel will issue reports
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 04:57 AM
Citigroup facing US probe over ties to sanctioned Russian billionaire, Barron's reports
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 04:29 AM
Trump says North Dakota Governor Burgum to be interior secretary
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 03:56 AM
Two soldiers injured by explosion near Alikim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 03:05 AM
Soccer-Deschamps frustrated as France stumble to stalemate against Israel
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 02:04 AM
Trump picks his attorney Todd Blanche for deputy attorney general
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 01:47 AM
Senate Republican Whip reaffirms US commitment to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 01:43 AM
Trump picks ex-congressman Doug Collins for veterans affairs secretary
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 01:15 AM
Trump picks Jay Clayton to serve as attorney for Southern District of New York
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 12:05 AM
Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador, New York Times reports
By REUTERS
11/14/2024 11:50 PM