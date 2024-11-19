Rocket sirens sound in central, northern Israel, fifteen rockets detected crossing from Lebanon

After rocket sirens sounded across central Israel on Tuesday morning, including localities such as Herzliya and Netanya, five rockets were detected crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF reported.

Some of the rockets were intercepted, while crashes were reported. A crash was identified near Kfar Yona, and two people were wounded as a result, Ynet reported.

Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated that response teams are en route to search areas where crashes were reported.

Response teams from the United Hatzalah rescue service also searched areas where crashes were reported. They stated that no physical injuries were reported.

Sirens were also triggered in the Upper Galilee, as ten rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, the IDF said. Some of the rockets were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. An interceptor intercepts a rocket from Lebanon. October 12, 2024. Photo by (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

This attack follows a Hezbollah missile barrage on Monday that wounded five people in the Ramat Gan area in central Israel and caused damage to several buildings and an empty bus nearby.

Yael Halfon contributed to this report.