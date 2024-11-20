Yoav Gallant: 'Military gov't in Gaza not among war goals, is an irresponsible political act'

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that "a military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a dangerous and irresponsible political act" in a post on Twitter/X on Friday.

הדיון שיעסוק ב״חלוקת המזון לתושבי עזה בידי חברות פרטיות באבטחת צה״ל״ הוא מכבסת מילים לתחילתו של ממשל צבאי. את מחיר הדמים ישלמו חיילי צה״ל ותשלם מדינת ישראל לאור סדר עדיפויות לקוי שיביא להזנחת משימות ביטחוניות חשובות יותר. הכל תלוי בהכנה מבעוד מועד של גורם אלטרנטיבי שיחליף את… — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) November 20, 2024

Gallant made this statement in response to discussions about distributing food to Palestinian residents of Gaza by private companies under the IDF's security.

"These are empty words for the beginning of a military government," he added. "The price will be paid by the blood of the IDF soldiers, and the State of Israel will pay in its own poor order of priorities that will lead to neglecting more important security tasks.

"Everything depends on the preparation ahead of time of an alternative entity that will replace the IDF in Gaza. Otherwise, we are on the way to a military government, and we will all pay the price."