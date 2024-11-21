Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in terrorist stronghold Dahieh, Beirut

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force conducted several intelligence-based airstrikes on Thursday overnight, attacking Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh area of Beirut, a known key Hezbollah stronghold, the IDF reported on Thursday.

IAF target zone in Beirut, 21.11.2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
The targets included command centers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites. Hezbollah has embedded its operations within the civilian population, using them as human shields. To minimize civilian casualties, the IDF gathered intelligence, conducted aerial surveillance, and issued advance warnings to residents in the area.

These strikes are part of the IDF's broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities in the region.

