Home Front Command updates guidelines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2024 18:37

The Home Front Command has tightened its security guidelines following a situational assessment on Monday evening.

According to the new guidelines, communities along the northern border, North Golan, and South Golan directive areas (in the communities of Katzrin and Kedmat-Zvi) will transition from 'partial' activity to 'limited' activity levels.

In Haifa, educational activities can be held in a place where a protected space can be reached within one minute.

The IDF reiterated the importance of following the guidelines.

The full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and in the Home Front Command app.



