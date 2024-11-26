Hebrew U Law faculty member identified as suspect in kidnaping, assault of a Palestinian

The Police Investigations Department and the Military Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of nine individuals involved in the kidnapping and assault of a Palestinian man in the Jordan Valley.

One suspect had been identified as Ofir Saar, who had previously been accused of murdering a Palestinian on October 7.

The second suspect to be identified was Michael Wolfowicz, a faculty member at the Law Department of the Hebrew University. His detention was extended until Thursday.

According to his personal page, Wolfowicz is a full-time research student and PhD candidate at the Institute of Criminology at the Hebrew University.