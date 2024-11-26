Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hebrew U Law faculty member identified as suspect in kidnaping, assault of a Palestinian

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Police Investigations Department and the Military Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of nine individuals involved in the kidnapping and assault of a Palestinian man in the Jordan Valley.

One suspect had been identified as Ofir Saar, who had previously been accused of murdering a Palestinian on October 7.

The second suspect to be identified was Michael Wolfowicz, a faculty member at the Law Department of the Hebrew University. His detention was extended until Thursday.

According to his personal page, Wolfowicz is a full-time research student and PhD candidate at the Institute of Criminology at the Hebrew University.

Ongoing hostile aircraft intrusion in the western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 07:05 PM
Many legal doubts about ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Italy says
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 06:48 PM
Jordan airdrops aid to northern Gaza for first time in five months
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 06:47 PM
Blasts hear near Syria's Homs, state TV says
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 06:44 PM
Britain refutes Russian allegations against UK diplomat
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 06:20 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu to make a statement at 8 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 06:15 PM
Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire, lawmaker says
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 04:47 PM
German foreign minister: Lebanon ceasefire deal 'at a critical moment'
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 03:34 PM
Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 03:24 PM
Kremlin aide says he doesn't know of any contacts yet with Trump's team
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 03:06 PM
Jordan airdrops aid to northern Gaza for first time in five months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 01:44 PM
Trump eyes 'AI czar,' Axios reports
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:49 PM
Israel will show no tolerance of infractions of Lebanon ceasefire - Katz
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:32 PM
Lebanese FM hopes for ceasefire with Israel by Tuesday night
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:30 PM
Israel says Lebanon agreement will maintain its freedom of operation
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:28 PM