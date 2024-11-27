Jerusalem Post
Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan call off protest, local media says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 27, 2024 09:09

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party suspended street protests demanding his release from jail after a sweeping midnight raid by security forces in the capital, Islamabad, in which hundreds of people were arrested, local media reported on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters had gathered in the center of Islamabad on Tuesday after a convoy, led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city's highly fortified red zone.

Broadcaster Geo News, citing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) statement, said the party had announced a "temporary suspension" of the protest, in which at least six people, including four paramilitary soldiers and two protesters, have been killed.

Lebanese army preparing to deploy forces to southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 07:39 AM
Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Lebanon, foreign ministry spokesperson sa
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 06:30 AM
Cars begin heading to south Lebanon after ceasefire comes into force
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 05:59 AM
Trump says he picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head the NIH
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:51 AM
Trump selects Jim O'Neill as health and human services deputy secretary
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:49 AM
Trump selects Jamieson Greer as US trade representative
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:48 AM
Trump picks John Phelan to be Navy secretary
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:41 AM
Trump picks Vince Haley to head Domestic Policy Council
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:36 AM
Australia Senate committee backs bill to ban social media for children
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 01:54 AM
Trump to name Jamieson Greer as US trade representative
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 01:18 AM
Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:18 AM
Smotrich: This ceasefire may secure Israel's security forever
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:17 AM
Biden to push for Gaza ceasefire after Israel-Lebanon deal
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 11:43 PM
Trump team signs memorandum of understanding on transition with Biden
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 10:50 PM
Cabinet approves ceasefire in Lebanon starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 09:41 PM