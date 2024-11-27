Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan call off protest, local media says

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party suspended street protests demanding his release from jail after a sweeping midnight raid by security forces in the capital, Islamabad, in which hundreds of people were arrested, local media reported on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters had gathered in the center of Islamabad on Tuesday after a convoy, led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city's highly fortified red zone.

Broadcaster Geo News, citing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) statement, said the party had announced a "temporary suspension" of the protest, in which at least six people, including four paramilitary soldiers and two protesters, have been killed.