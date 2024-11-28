Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IRGC chief to Hezbollah leader: Ceasefire is 'strategic defeat' for Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel’s acceptance of a ceasefire in Lebanon was a "strategic defeat" for the Jewish state and a sign that the country will disappear, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Hossein Salami stated in a message to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, Salami’s message stated Israel failed to achieve its military goals in Lebanon.

Throughout the war, Hezbollah had repeatedly reiterated that it would continue its attacks on Israel until Israel ceased its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Air defense is working in Kyiv amid Russia's strikes - local officials
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 08:17 AM
Health Ministry publishes report examining Assuta Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 07:42 AM
Avichay Adraee warns residents not to return to south Lebanese towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 07:17 AM
IDF forces arrest four terrorists in Tulkarm
By WALLA!
11/28/2024 05:53 AM
Amazon develops video AI model, The Information reports
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 04:46 AM
Trump says he will work on large US ad campaign to combat fentanyl use
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 02:54 AM
Biden readies $725 million arms aid package for Ukraine, sources say
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 01:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off east coast of North Island, New Zealand, GFZ says
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 12:28 AM
Israel said it destroyed Hezbollah strategic missile site near Syria
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 10:30 PM
IDF downs arms-smuggling drone on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 09:31 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will continue resistance after ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 09:05 PM
Hagari: We will kill or capture any armed person near the border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 08:47 PM
Trump picks retired Lt. General Kellogg for Ukraine envoy
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 08:07 PM
Egyptian delegation to travel to Israel in effort to reach Gaza deal
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 07:53 PM
UN chief sees Lebanon ceasefire as first ray of hope in Mideast conflict
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 07:48 PM