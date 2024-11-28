IRGC chief to Hezbollah leader: Ceasefire is 'strategic defeat' for Israel

Israel’s acceptance of a ceasefire in Lebanon was a "strategic defeat" for the Jewish state and a sign that the country will disappear, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Hossein Salami stated in a message to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, Salami’s message stated Israel failed to achieve its military goals in Lebanon.

Throughout the war, Hezbollah had repeatedly reiterated that it would continue its attacks on Israel until Israel ceased its military operation in the Gaza Strip.