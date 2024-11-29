Military court releases suspect in Palestinian attack case

The military court ordered the release of one of the reserve soldiers arrested on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping and assault of a Palestinian in Yitav. The case led to the arrest of nine people, only one of whom was a civilian.

The court also ordered the house arrest of a border police volunteer who was arrested on suspicion of involvement. One other suspect had his detention extended by five days.

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu organization, which provides legal services to soldiers, stated, "I welcome the release of my client. Unfortunately, it seems that the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) continues its campaign of persecution against heroic IDF soldiers. Instead of ensuring that the Nukhba terrorists are prosecuted, MPCID defends them.

"The persecution of soldiers who risk their lives to defend the homeland must stop immediately," Keidar said. "The complainant in this incident is a terrorist, and his phone contained materials and photos allegedly incriminating him in supporting a terrorist organization and weapons offenses."