Canada PM Trudeau to meet with Trump Friday in Florida

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Palm Beach, Florida ahead of a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to media reports.

Trudeau's public itinerary does not list a scheduled visit to Florida. Neither Trudeau's office nor representatives for Trump immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trump on Monday threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until the countries clamped down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border.

Officials from Mexico, Canada and China, along with major industry groups, have warned that the hefty tariffs threatened by Trump would harm the economies of all countries involved, cause inflation to spike and damage job markets.