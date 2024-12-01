Jerusalem Post
Russia says its forces captured two settlements in Ukraine's east

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2024 12:01

The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday its forces had gained control over two settlements, Illinka and Petrivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

It also said that Russian air defense shot down 55 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Russian forces hold a little less than 20% of Ukraine's territory and have advanced through the Donetsk region over the past two months at their fastest rate since March 2022, according to open-source data.

They are approaching Kurakhove and the town of Pokrovsk to the north, the site of the sole colliery that supplies Ukraine's steel industry with coking coal.

