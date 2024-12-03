Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF eliminates Hezbollah's Syrian envoy in targeted Damascus strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israel Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated Hezbollah's envoy to the Syrian army, Salman Nimr Jamaa, the IDF announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Syrian regime, which has established support for Hezbollah throughout the years and allows the use of their country for the transfer of weapons, heavily utilized Jamaa and hereby endangered the lives of Lebanese and Syrian civilians alike.

Jamaa is a veteran Hezbollah operative who has held several positions with the Hezbollah terrorist organization throughout the years, particularly with a focus on Syria.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Chabad memorializes murdered rabbi at annual conference
By MICHAEL STARR
12/03/2024 06:44 PM
PM: Israel is determined to enforce ceasefire, respond to violations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 06:39 PM
US carried out strike in self defense in Syria's Deir al-Zor
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 06:31 PM
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut, Anadolu reports
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 06:21 PM
Iran considers sending troops to Syria if Damascus requests
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 06:14 PM
New US Iran-related sanctions target oil tankers, shipping
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 05:24 PM
Israel's Netanyahu says Lebanon ceasefire does not mean war is over
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:51 PM
Russia conducts military drills in Mediterranean Sea
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:35 PM
Syria needs to engage in real political process, Erdogan tells Iraq
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:20 PM
US's Blinken: NATO must ensure it is ready for the year ahead
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 03:17 PM
Avishai Moalem named as police official under investigation for bribery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 02:18 PM
Memphis police arrest teen for murder of Israeli
By MICHAEL STARR
12/03/2024 02:09 PM
IDF drone strikes terror cell in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 11:40 AM
Tikva Forum addresses humanitarian aid to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:43 AM
Israel didn't respond to Hezbollah attack on Mt. Dov due to US pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:24 AM