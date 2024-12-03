IAF eliminates Hezbollah's Syrian envoy in targeted Damascus strike

An Israel Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated Hezbollah's envoy to the Syrian army, Salman Nimr Jamaa, the IDF announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Syrian regime, which has established support for Hezbollah throughout the years and allows the use of their country for the transfer of weapons, heavily utilized Jamaa and hereby endangered the lives of Lebanese and Syrian civilians alike.

Jamaa is a veteran Hezbollah operative who has held several positions with the Hezbollah terrorist organization throughout the years, particularly with a focus on Syria.