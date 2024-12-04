Adam Boehler named as Trump's special presidential envoy for hostage affairs

President-elect Donald Trump named Adam Boehler as his special envoy for hostage affairs in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Boehler is a former chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Reuters reported.

Boehler was also the lead US negotiator alongside Jared Kushner for the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. He led the normalization talks between Israel and Morrocco.

'All hell to pay'

The announcement comes after Trump's statement that if the hostages weren't released by his inauguration day in January, there would be "all hell to pay."

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America," Trump wrote, adding in a call to release the hostages as soon as possible.

In separate posts, Trump also named Peter Navarro to be senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, and Daniel Driscoll as secretary of the Army.