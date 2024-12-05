Jerusalem Post
Prime Minister Barnier to resign as France's political crisis deepens

By REUTERS

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will resign on Thursday after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government, plunging the euro zone's second-largest economy deeper into a political crisis.

Barnier, a veteran politician who was formerly the European Union's Brexit negotiator, will be the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history after he hands in his resignation at around 10 am (0900 GMT). No French government had lost a confidence vote since Georges Pompidou's in 1962.

The political turmoil further weakens a European Union already reeling from the implosion of Germany's coalition government and comes weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The hard left and far right punished Barnierin a no-confidence vote on Wednesday evening for trying to push an unpopular budget through an unruly hung parliament without a vote. The draft budget had sought 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in savings in a drive to shrink a gaping deficit.

Syrian rebels say they have entered Hama city
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:32 AM
Police arrest east Jerusalem man for assaulting Jew in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:28 AM
Police arrest illegal resident from West Bank after stealing a car
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:43 AM
Jerusalem resident arrested for allegedly planning to incite against A-G
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:31 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Western Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 06:17 AM
Trump picks Fiserv CEO Bisignano to head the Social Security Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 03:40 AM
Blinken discusses Gaza aid with Egyptian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 02:11 AM
Trump picks ex-Senator Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 01:29 AM
Trump picks former congressman Billy Long as IRS commissioner
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:48 AM
Gunman wounds two children at California school, then kills self, local media reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force, KCNA says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:34 PM
Ukraine's Yermak meets senior Trump advisers, source says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:02 PM
Terrorist responsible for murder of Yonatan Deutsch detained by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 10:53 PM
Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis targeted Hamas official Osama Ghani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:19 PM
Katz reverses removal of administrative detention for Jews in West Bank.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:19 PM