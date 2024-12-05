Prime Minister Barnier to resign as France's political crisis deepens

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will resign on Thursday after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government, plunging the euro zone's second-largest economy deeper into a political crisis.

Barnier, a veteran politician who was formerly the European Union's Brexit negotiator, will be the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history after he hands in his resignation at around 10 am (0900 GMT). No French government had lost a confidence vote since Georges Pompidou's in 1962.

The political turmoil further weakens a European Union already reeling from the implosion of Germany's coalition government and comes weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The hard left and far right punished Barnierin a no-confidence vote on Wednesday evening for trying to push an unpopular budget through an unruly hung parliament without a vote. The draft budget had sought 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in savings in a drive to shrink a gaping deficit.