A-G office rejects Netanyahu's request to shorten testimony in corruption trial

The Attorney-General's Office is opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to reduce the amount of time for which he must testify, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Thursday.

The Attorney-General's office responded to Netanyahu's request on Wednesday for changes to his testimony schedule in his ongoing corruption trial, to which he cited his busy schedule as head of government.

According to Israeli state broadcaster KAN, he requested to testify on only two non-consecutive days a week and for fewer hours. He also asked to speak privately with the judges before his testimony began.

Netanyahu proposed that his testimony take place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., shorter than the current hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. He also requested the testimony days not happen back-to-back. Court officials have suggested moving the venue to the Tel Aviv District Court for convenience. Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in Jerusalem, on November 18, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu’s requests for a lighter testimony schedule may reflect the challenge of balancing his role as prime minister, especially during a time of war, with the demands of his ongoing criminal trial. The cases continue to attract significant attention in Israel and beyond.

Three cases against Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently facing three major criminal cases, all of which relate to fraud and breach of trust. In the first case, known as Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of improper conduct in association with billionaire Arnon Milchan. The second case (known as Case 2000) against the Israeli prime minister concerns Netanyahu's alleged interactions with Arnon Mozes and Yediot Aharonot's leading competitor.

The third case, which includes allegations of bribery and is called Case 4000, involves Netanyahu allegedly providing Shaul Elovitch, a communication and media mogul, with regulatory benefits in exchange for positive coverage.