WATCH: Terrorists drive through West Bank after stealing Palestinian Authority vehicles

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas terrorists drove vehicles they stole from the Palestinian Authority (PA) through the streets of Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

תיעוד: חמושים פלסטינים השתלטו על כלי רכב ששייך למנגנוני הביטחון של הרשות הפלסטינית בג'נין בתגובה למעצר שביצעה הרשות. החמושים נסעו ברחובות העיר כשעל הרכב הודבקו סמלים של ארגוני הטרור חמאס והג'יאהד האסלאמי@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/Kk6gYHwrZU

The terrorists reportedly stole the vehicles after the PA arrested several of the group's members.

General Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the PA's security forces, said, “A group of outlaws opened fire on the headquarters of the security services” and stole two vehicles.

Rajab added that the forces would “recover the vehicles and hold accountable anyone who committed this act.”



