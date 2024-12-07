Syrian rebels deploy 'Shaheen' drones ahead of Homs assault - Al Hadath

Rebel factions in Syria launched a squadron of "Shaheen" drones in preparation to storm Homs, the Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported on Saturday, adding that swarms of drones were seen over the city.

The report comes one day after rebels announced on Telegram that they had reached Homs's city limits, making a final call for government forces to defect.

Drone attacks have reportedly been targeting the key Syrian city throughout the past week. On Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses had intercepted "several hostile drones" over the city.