Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syrian rebels deploy 'Shaheen' drones ahead of Homs assault - Al Hadath

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2024 08:40

Rebel factions in Syria launched a squadron of "Shaheen" drones in preparation to storm Homs, the Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported on Saturday, adding that swarms of drones were seen over the city.

The report comes one day after rebels announced on Telegram that they had reached Homs's city limits, making a final call for government forces to defect.

Drone attacks have reportedly been targeting the key Syrian city throughout the past week. On Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses had intercepted "several hostile drones" over the city.

IAF intercepts missile from Yemen before it reaches Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 05:12 AM
South Korea President Yoon apologizes for martial law declaration
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:22 AM
Appeals court upholds nearly $1.3 billion verdict against Alex Jones
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 01:58 AM
US closely monitoring developments in Syria - White House
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 10:25 PM
Police search for missing man last seen on inflatable in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:50 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad steal Palestinian Authority vehicles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 08:27 PM
Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff hold security assessment on Syria
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 07:57 PM
Russia encourages its citizens to leave Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:44 PM
Israel officially recognizes Sarah Netanyahu as victim of crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:33 PM
Syrian opposition fighters seize main army base on Jordan border
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 06:22 PM
Houthis attack British merchant ship near Hodediah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:34 PM
US-backed Syrian Kurds seize control of Syria's Deir el-Zor, sources say
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:38 PM
UN fails to deliver aid to Gaza despite accusations against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:27 PM
Nahal Brigade clears Hamas cell, booby-trapped terror tunnel in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:16 PM
Netanyahu seeks to postpone his testimony until Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:08 PM