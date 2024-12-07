Jerusalem Post
Russia's Lavrov says Moscow, Tehran and Ankara want immediate end to fighting in Syria

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2024 15:42

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that he and the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran had agreed in a meeting in Doha that there had to be an immediate end to "hostilities" in Syria.

Lavrov said Moscow wanted to see dialog between the Syrian government and what he called the "legitimate opposition" in Syria.

He said the Islamist insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham were "terrorists" regardless of whether they said they had changed their views. It was "inadmissible to allow "terrorist groups" to take control of Syrian lands, said Lavrov.

Asked how the situation in Syria would develop and what would happen to Russian military bases there, Lavrov said he was "not in the business of guessing."

Lavrov added that extremism will breed in the Middle East unless a Palestinian state is created.

