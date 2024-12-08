Jerusalem Post
Syrian prime minister says ready to support continuity of governance

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 05:50

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said on Sunday that he remained in his home and was ready to support continuity of governance, after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels entered the capital.

Syria's army command notified officers that Assad's 24-year rule had ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Sunday that it was prohibited to go near public institutions that he said will remain under the supervision of the "former prime minister" until it is officially handed over.

President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus on Sunday as rebels entered the capital and the Syria's army command notified officers that Assad's 24-year rule had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

