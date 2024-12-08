Syrian rebels enter northern city of Manbij, Turkish source says

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels entered the northern Syrian city of Manbij after taking control of most of the surrounding area from US-allied Kurdish forces there, a Turkish security source said on Sunday.

Syrian rebels in the south declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster on Sunday after seizing control of Damascus. The Turkey-backed rebels in the north are aligned with the rebels in the south, sharing the same goal of defeating Assad.

"The fight against the YPG/PKK is very close to victory. Both air and land interventions are ongoing to take Manbij from the hands of the YPG/PKK," the source said, referring to the Kurdish militia, which has long been in control of Manbij. Cars pass under a road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city, at the entrance of Manbij, Syria (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Turkish attacks on Manbij

The source said the Turkish-backed forces controlled 80% of the Manbij region, an area covering some several hundred square kilometers, and had entered the city itself.

However, the US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, who control northeast Syria and have been the target of several Turkish incursions in the past, said they were still fighting the Turkish-backed rebels in the city.

Manbij city is some 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border and to the west of the Euphrates River.

The Turkey-backed Syrian rebels earlier said they had started an attack on Manbij.

The YPG has been a central element of US-allied forces in a coalition against Islamic State militants. Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group, closely tied to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.