Syrian rebels enter northern city of Manbij, Turkish source says

Manbij city is some 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border and to the west of the Euphrates River.

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 18:00
A group of U.S. Soldiers observe Turkish military forces on the other side of the demarcation line outside Manbij, Syria, August 11, 2018. (photo credit: PICRYL)
A group of U.S. Soldiers observe Turkish military forces on the other side of the demarcation line outside Manbij, Syria, August 11, 2018.
(photo credit: PICRYL)

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels entered the northern Syrian city of Manbij after taking control of most of the surrounding area from US-allied Kurdish forces there, a Turkish security source said on Sunday.

Syrian rebels in the south declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster on Sunday after seizing control of Damascus. The Turkey-backed rebels in the north are aligned with the rebels in the south, sharing the same goal of defeating Assad.

"The fight against the YPG/PKK is very close to victory. Both air and land interventions are ongoing to take Manbij from the hands of the YPG/PKK," the source said, referring to the Kurdish militia, which has long been in control of Manbij.

Cars pass under a road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city, at the entrance of Manbij, Syria (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
Cars pass under a road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city, at the entrance of Manbij, Syria (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Turkish attacks on Manbij

The source said the Turkish-backed forces controlled 80% of the Manbij region, an area covering some several hundred square kilometers, and had entered the city itself.

However, the US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, who control northeast Syria and have been the target of several Turkish incursions in the past, said they were still fighting the Turkish-backed rebels in the city.

Manbij city is some 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border and to the west of the Euphrates River.

The Turkey-backed Syrian rebels earlier said they had started an attack on Manbij.

The YPG has been a central element of US-allied forces in a coalition against Islamic State militants. Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group, closely tied to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.



Related Tags
Syria
Turkey
Kurds
kurdish controlled syria
rojava kurdistan
Syrian Democratic Forces