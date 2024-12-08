Jerusalem Post
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 12:01

"A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad's regime earlier in the day. 

The ministry's statement added that the new chapter would "inaugurate an era and a national charter that unites Syrians, bringing them together rather than dividing them, to build a single nation governed by justice and equality, where everyone enjoys full rights and duties, free from the dominance of a single opinion."

Lebanese army deploys units to northern, eastern borders with Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:04 PM
UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 PM
Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:54 AM
Chinese government has assisted citizens in leaving Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:44 AM
Russian lawmaker says Syrians must face full-scale civil war themselves, says IFX
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:42 AM
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:25 AM
US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM