Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'

"A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad's regime earlier in the day.

The ministry's statement added that the new chapter would "inaugurate an era and a national charter that unites Syrians, bringing them together rather than dividing them, to build a single nation governed by justice and equality, where everyone enjoys full rights and duties, free from the dominance of a single opinion."