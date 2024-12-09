WATCH: IDF Paratroopers secure northern border as Syrian revolution escalates

IDF soldiers from the 210th Batallion of the Paratroopers Brigade took proactive measures to ensure the safety of Israel's border in the Golan Heights on Sunday as Syrian rebels took over Damascus, the military announced on Monday.

Paratroopers joined up with brigades already stationed in the area to establish secure perimeters within the buffer zones bordering Syria.

Additionally, engineering, infantry, and armored forces, operating under the command of the 474th and the 810th regional brigades, are stationed along Israel’s border with Syria to secure the area.

This announcement came after Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to complete the consolidation of control over the Syrian buffer zone and create a security zone in the area. This directive came out after the IDF took over the Syrian side of Mount Hermon on Sunday to enlarge a demilitarized buffer zone along Israel's border with Syria.

According to Katz, the security zone within the buffer zone would be free of strategic weapons and terror infrastructure. The Syrian opposition flag in Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, December 8, 2024 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The fall of the Assad regime

On Sunday, the Syrian Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized control of Damascus, forcing former president Bashar al-Assad to flee the country by plane to Russia.

HTS is currently acting as the defacto leading group in Syria until a new government is formed.