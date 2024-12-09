UK's Starmer pledges to step up engagement in Middle East for long-term stability

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to step up the country's engagement in the Middle East to support long-term stability, the government said on Monday.

"The stability of the Middle East is paramount to delivering a foundation of security at home," the statement cited Starmer as having said during a visit to the region.

"The Prime Minister said the UK will play a more present and consistent role in the region, and work with partners to increase defence cooperation to strengthen deterrence of threats across land, sea, space, air and cyber."