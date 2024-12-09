Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Starmer pledges to step up engagement in Middle East for long-term stability

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to step up the country's engagement in the Middle East to support long-term stability, the government said on Monday.

"The stability of the Middle East is paramount to delivering a foundation of security at home," the statement cited Starmer as having said during a visit to the region.

"The Prime Minister said the UK will play a more present and consistent role in the region, and work with partners to increase defence cooperation to strengthen deterrence of threats across land, sea, space, air and cyber."

FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 02:36 PM
In Italy, Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian President Abbas
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:33 PM
Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for subdural hematoma, stable in ICU
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 01:25 PM
UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:29 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM
Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:08 AM