Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 10, 2024 07:26

Clashes reportedly broke out overnight between armed individuals and Palestinian security forces in the West Bank cities of Tulkarm and Nablus, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The clashes, which are reportedly ongoing, started after the gunmen opened gunfire on the Palestinian security forces' headquarters in Tulkarm, Ynet reported.

According to KAN, this follows days of riots in Jenin, following the killing of a Hamas operative by Palestinian security forces' gunfire in the city. 

