Germany arrests three suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

German authorities arrested three men on the suspicion that they were Islamic jihadists planning a violent attack, police officials announced Tuesday.

According to Barron's, Police arrested two German-Lebanese brothers, aged 15 and 20, and one 22-year-old German-Turkish man on suspicions that they were planning a "serious act of violence" with an assault rifle and guns. Authorities seized the weapons when they arrested the three suspects on Tuesday.

The two brothers arrested shared strong religious beliefs and had "profound sympathy" for ISIS, and reportedly made concrete plans for a terrorist attack, Barron's reported.