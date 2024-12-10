Jerusalem Post
Iranian ambassador to Syria blames Israel for Assad's fall

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, blamed Israel for the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad in a televised statement on Sunday night. 

Akbari further accused Israel of providing Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) with arms and suggested the Syrian army gave up.

"(Israel) actually gave modern facilities and equipment to the opposition parties that even many advanced countries of the world did not have," Akbari said, according to AzPost. "Therefore, the Syrian government, army, and people decided not to resist much at this stage."

