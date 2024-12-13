Turkey's embassy in Damascus to reopen Saturday, minister says

Turkey's embassy in Damascus will resume work on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday, adding the diplomatic delegation headed to Syria.

"We want to see a terror-free Syria, where minorities are not mistreated. We want an inclusive government in Syria," he said in an interview broadcast live on NTV broadcaster on Friday.

The number of Syrians in Turkey returning to their country will gradually increase as Syria stabilises, the minister said.

Fidan also added that the elimination of YPG is Turkey's strategic goal.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) has been a central element of US-allied forces in a coalition against Islamic State militants. Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group, closely tied to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.