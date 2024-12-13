Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's embassy in Damascus to reopen Saturday, minister says

By REUTERS

Turkey's embassy in Damascus will resume work on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday, adding the diplomatic delegation headed to Syria.

"We want to see a terror-free Syria, where minorities are not mistreated. We want an inclusive government in Syria," he said in an interview broadcast live on NTV broadcaster on Friday.

The number of Syrians in Turkey returning to their country will gradually increase as Syria stabilises, the minister said.

Fidan also added that the elimination of YPG is Turkey's strategic goal.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) has been a central element of US-allied forces in a coalition against Islamic State militants. Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group, closely tied to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.

 

Trump calls for end to daylight saving time
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 10:07 PM
Louisiana detects first presumptive positive human case of H5N1 bird flu
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 09:50 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious' aerial target in western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 09:36 PM
Israeli air force intercepts two rockets PIJ fired from central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 09:10 PM
WATCH: Massive fires spread in Ilut in the Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 09:07 PM
IAF allegedly strikes Syrian military warehouses in Latakia in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 09:03 PM
Defense Minister Katz: 'If a hostage deal reaches cabinet, it will pass'
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/13/2024 08:39 PM
Qatari delegation to meet Syria's interim government on Sunday
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 08:32 PM
Arab League condemns Israeli entry into buffer zone in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 07:16 PM
Eisenkot: 'To be worthy is to establish a state commission of inquiry'
By MAARIV
12/13/2024 06:50 PM
Russia negotiating with transitional Syrian gov't to maintain its bases
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/13/2024 06:36 PM
US White House Security Advisor Sullivan meets Qatari PM al-Thani
By WALLA!
12/13/2024 04:56 PM
Border Police arrest one suspect, eliminate another in Beit Awwa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 04:51 PM
UK eases travel warning to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 04:35 PM
Blinken discusses support for future of Syria in call with Turkish FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 03:34 PM