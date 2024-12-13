Trump calls for end to daylight-saving time

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is renewing his efforts to end daylight savings.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said that The Republican Party "will use its best efforts to eliminate daylight-saving time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!"

"Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient and very costly to our Nation," he added. Elon Musk and Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Top advisors respond

Members of Trump's inner circle have also supported changing the US to be permanently on daylight-saving time.

"Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes!" Elon Musk, who will be half of the team heading Trump's newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tweeted last month in response to an X poll on whether or not to abolish daylight savings.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in response: "Leave it daylight savings time always."

Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk's DOGE co-leader, tweeted: "It’s inefficient & easy to change."

Trump first tried to permanently change the US's daylight saving time in 2019 after several states proposed local legislatures on the matter.

In 2022, Senator Marco Rubio (R—Florida), Trump's pick for Secretary of State, introduced legislation to make daylight saving time permanent in the US Senate. However, the bill did not pass the House of Representatives.